Azerbaijan supports China's territorial integrity and One China policy - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We always support and continue to support China's territorial integrity and the policy of One China and the policy of reunification of China. This policy has been articulated many years ago, and was reconfirmed on many occasions and it is absolutely unchanged and never be changed,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“First, because China for us is a friendly country. Second, because we always support the laws and principles of international law. The international law cannot be treated selectively. And those countries, who want to treat international law selectively, will only lose their reputation. Because international law clearly elaborates that territorial integrity principle is a fundamental principle of international law. Self-determination of people should not contradict with territorial integrity with any country. This is a fundamental principle of international law,” the head of state added.

News.Az