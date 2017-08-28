Azerbaijan, Surinam discuss cooperation
Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Brazil and Surinam Elkhan Polukhov has met Speaker of the National Assembly of Suriname Jennifer Geerling-Simmons, AzerTag reports.
They discussed a range of issues including inter-parliamentary ties, role of the parliamentary diplomacy in development of bilateral bonds, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, AzerTag reports.
The sides said there is great potential for boosting bonds and stressed the role of legislative bodies in the relevant field.
