Azerbaijan, Surinam discuss cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Brazil and Surinam Elkhan Polukhov has met Speaker of the National Assembly of Suriname Jennifer Geerling-Simmons, AzerTag reports.

They discussed a range of issues including inter-parliamentary ties, role of the parliamentary diplomacy in development of bilateral bonds, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, AzerTag reports.

The sides said there is great potential for boosting bonds and stressed the role of legislative bodies in the relevant field.

