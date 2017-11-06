Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss how to develop cooperation between parliaments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with First Deputy Speaker of the Riksdag Ewa Thalen Finne as part of his visit to the Kingdom of Sweden.

The sides exchanged views over the ways of developing cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Sweden, AzerTag reports. They mentioned that parliamentary diplomacy and mutual exchange of parliamentary delegations play an important role in developing the bilateral relations.

They stated that 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden and during these years political dialogue based on friendship and mutual understanding was forged between the two countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed Ewa Thalen Finne about Azerbaijan’s role in the region, large-scale transport and energy infrastructure projects that realized with the initiative and direct participation of Azerbaijan and noted that Sweden could also get benefited from the prospects of North-South railway linking South Asia and Northern Europe.

In economic field of cooperation, the sides praised the activities of Swedish companies working in Azerbaijan and mentioned the importance of increasing mutual investments. The sides underlined that there is great potential for strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The sides also touched upon the role played by Azerbaijan in the promotion of religions and intercultural dialogue and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az