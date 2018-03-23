Azerbaijan, Switzerland hold high-level consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bern has hosted high-level bilateral consultations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland as an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev held a series of meetings with Swiss officials.

He met with Deputy State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Swiss Confederation Krystyna Marty Lang, and they reviewed the current status of relations and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation, AzerTag reports. They hailed the successful cooperation of the two countries within international organizations, including Bretton Woods institutions, World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

The economic relations between the two countries and mutual investments, including the activity of Swiss companies such as Holcim and Stadler in Azerbaijan, as well as SOCAR's activities in Switzerland were highly appreciated. The two noted that there is enough potential for cooperation, particularly in strengthening trade links between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

Marty Lang hailed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

They also discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Switzerland`s assistance to Azerbaijan in implementing economic reforms, Swiss companies' involvement in regional energy and transport projects initiated by Azerbaijan, including the Southern Gas Corridor and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Head of the Export Control and Sanctions Office of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of the Swiss Confederation Erwin Bollinger, who is also co-chair of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Federal Council of the Swiss Confederation.

Hailing the current status of economic relations between the two countries, Bollinger noted that there are good opportunities for development of these ties and stressed the importance of cooperation between businessmen of two countries in this regard.

Mammadguliyev lauded Swiss companies' investments in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan. The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of agriculture, including the hazelnut import, as well as opportunities of studying the Swiss experience in vocational education. They also exchanged views on the negotiations on Azerbaijan’ joining the World Trade Organization.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Head of the CIS Department of the Swiss Medical Network Marina Verbitski and Head of Marketing Department of SWISSCOFEL Matthias Zurflüh, which combines 175 fruit and vegetable trading companies in Switzerland. The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation. The Swiss side expressed interest in importing hazelnuts from Azerbaijan.

Mammadguliyev highlighted agricultural reforms in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

