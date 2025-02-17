Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation on emergency response

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon.

Describing the relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are as fraternal and friendly, Minister Heydarov noted that the meeting would contribute to expanding relations between the two countries’ relevant agencies specialized in addressing emergency situations, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

He pointed out the existing potential for developing cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and relevant state agencies of Tajikistan.

Ambassador Ilhom Abdurahmon hailed the constantly expanding ties between the two countries, emphasizing the advantages of fostering collaboration between pertinent agencies in the prevention of emergency situations and elimination of their consequences.

The meeting included a broad discussion on issues of mutual interest.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/02/17397-1739818392.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/02/17397-3479636788.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

News.Az