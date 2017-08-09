Azerbaijan takes measures against potentially dangerous actions of local cheese producers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has taken measures against potentially dangerous actions of producers of local cheese, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The Ministry of Economy informs that the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy & Consumer Protection has made special prescriptions to Ibrahim Salman and Ayten Hasanova. Local cheese is produced in the Absheron Peninsula on behalf of these persons. Manufacturing of Selman is based in Mehdiabad settlement and focuses on making salty cheese "shor" branded Bizimsüd.

Cheese production of Hasanova is located in the village of Novkhani and focuses on making of the same shor under brand Ivanovka.

Both productions overstated the periods of storage of their cheese, indicating incorrect terms on the labels.

Earlier, the Service put to rights on the domestic ice-cream market.

