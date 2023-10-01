Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan takes measures to arrange medical services in Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijan takes measures to arrange medical services in Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Measures are being put into place to organize medical services in Khankendi. Polyclinics have already been opened, News.az  reports.

Three-room polyclinic was built with primary surgical, cardiologic, therapeutic rooms.

The specialized medical teams have been sent to Khankendi in early hours of October 1 with involvement of Azerbaijan’s healthcare institutions including medical experts, 7 ambulances and emergency medical service team. The next steps are scheduled after evaluation of population’s current medical and sanitary and epidemiological situation.



