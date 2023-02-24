Azerbaijan talks local organizations eligible for int'l cargo transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local Organizations with stable financial capital will be allowed to international cargo transportation, Board Chairman of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Anar Rzayev said, News.az reports.

According to Rzayev, this is due to the fact that the sender of the cargo must be sure that the carrier company is able to compensate for possible damage during the transportation of goods.

"Companies with professional drivers who have passed the relevant courses will be allowed to international transportation. Over the past year the number of such drivers has grown by four thousand people,” he said. “At the next stage, the same number of courses will be held. Another requirement that companies must meet is their rating."

The official stressed that the vehicles of organizations willing to conduct international transportation of goods must also comply with the above requirements.

"It’s also important that the organization be a taxpayer and comply with all the requirements of labor relations," Rzayev added.

News.Az