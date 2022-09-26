Azerbaijan: Tickets for bus trips to Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli for October to go on sale

Tickets for regular bus trips for October to the cities of Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli, organized by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will go on sale on 27 September at 17:00, News.Az reports.

In order to ensure the systematization of passenger transport and the formation of a database on passenger transport, ticket sales for the routes are carried out online via the portal www.yolumuzqarabaga.az. The online ticketing portal has been integrated into the relevant information systems to ensure security and synchronize access to the liberated territories with the ticketing process and to identify those to whom the discount will be applied.

To purchase a ticket, citizens must enter their ID document details into the system. Each ticket can be used only by a citizen identified by his or her ID card. Once a ticket has been purchased, it cannot be transferred to another person.

Passengers must book round-trip tickets in advance at the same time.

During the trip, passengers are accompanied by police officers to ensure their safety. Passengers visit historical, cultural and religious monuments in the cities of Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli.

It should be noted that the first regular bus routes to Shusha and Aghdam were launched on January 24. The first regular bus route to Fuzuli was launched on June 25. To date, 355 regular bus trips have been implemented, and 15,211 people have visited Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli.

News.Az