Azerbaijan to be represented by 335 athletes at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijan will be represented by 335 athletes at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held on May 12-22, the Games Operations Committee told AzVision.az.

The Azerbaijani team will compete in all 21 sports competitions, according to AzVision.

The official opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is due to take place on May 12. However, the Games will start on May 8 with a football tournament.

Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku was awarded the Games at the General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Jeddah in July 2013.

The Organizing Committee was set up by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, honorable Ilham Aliyev. According to this decree, the leadership of the Organizing Committee has been assigned to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. The Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) will organize and run the Games in cooperation with the ISSF.

