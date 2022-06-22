Azerbaijan to build wind power plants in liberated Lachin, Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wind power plants will be built in Azerbaijan's Lachin and Kalbajar districts liberated from the Armenian occupation.

This is envisaged by the “Action Plan On Creating a Green Energy Zone in Liberated Azerbaijani Territories for 2022-2026”, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to the action plan, the country's Ministry of Energy together with Azerenergy OJSC should ensure the construction of wind power plants in Lachin and Kalbajar districts.

The ministry is supposed to provide for the project preparations, signing of contracts, construction of stations (with a capacity of 400 MW) over the period from 2022 through 2026.

News.Az