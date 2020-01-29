Azerbaijan to carry out customs-tariff regulation in industrial and technological parks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to carry out customs-tariff regulation in enterprises of legal entities and individuals registered in industrial and technological parks, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Sefer Mehdiyev told Report.

According to him, to impose an export duty upon the copper raw material for meeting the demand of local production facilities, the SCC has elaborated a draft decision on amendments to the Decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, dated November 17, 2017. The decision on "Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties" was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

He said that upon the President's decree dated December 6, 2016, on endorsing the "Strategic road maps for the national economy and main economic sectors," measures have been planned on customs-tariff regulation, as the production capacities of enterprises, legal entities and individuals, registered in the industrial parks of Sumgayit, Neftchala, Hajigabul, and other industrial parks, and the Mingechevir High Technologies Park, increases.

