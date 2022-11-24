Azerbaijan to develop financial sector development strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan together with international consultants will develop a strategy for financial sector development, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 6th International Banking Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Kazimov noted that the strategy will cover a 3-year period and will have two parts.

“This strategy will be aimed at transforming the CBA and the entire financial sector,” he added.

News.Az