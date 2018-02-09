Azerbaijan to establish Institute of Theology

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish an Institute of Theology.

According to the order, an Institute of Theology will be established under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, APA reports.

The Ministry of Education is to ensure the inclusion of the Faculty of Theology of the Baku State University into the structure of the Institute of Theology.

The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations must approve and agree with the Azerbaijani president the regulations of the Institute of Theology within two months.

News.Az

News.Az