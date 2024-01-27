Azerbaijan to hold border delimitation talks with Armenia in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Commissions on delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to convene again for another meeting in the coming days, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, News.Az reports.

The minister said that one of the paramount components related to the post-conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the issue of determining the state border between the two countries.

Recalling the meeting held between the delegations led by the Deputy Prime Ministers of both countries at the border in late 2023, FM Bayramov noted that another meeting is slated to be arranged again in the near future.

