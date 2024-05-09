Azerbaijan to hold joint military exercises with participation of Türkiye, Georgia
Joint military exercises will be conducted in Azerbaijan with the participation of Türkiye and Georgia, The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye released information in this regard, News.az reports.
According to the information, joint military exercises involving three countries will occur in Azerbaijan from May 13 to 18, focusing on search and rescue operations during natural disasters.
