Azerbaijan to host 6th Arena Polo World Cup

The 6th Arena Polo World Cup will take place in Azerbaijan on June 15-17, 2018, according to the information published on the website of the World Polo.

The event will be held at the Elite Horse & Polo Club in Baku, AzVision reports.

Four international teams (with 3 players each) with an arena team handicap of 10-12 goals will compete.

