Azerbaijan to host major European rabbis’ conference in October

At the end of October 2025, the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), led by Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, will hold a major three-day event in Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening ties between Azerbaijan, Israel, and the entire Jewish people.

The gathering will bring together hundreds of prominent and respected rabbis from around the world, including Israel’s chief rabbis, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani-Israeli Alliance Global News.

Originally scheduled to begin on October 19, the conference is now expected to be postponed by three days.

One of the central themes of the event will be the potential inclusion of Azerbaijan in the Abraham Accords. A series of events and seminars—both during and in the lead-up to the conference—will focus on this topic.

