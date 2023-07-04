Azerbaijan to host NAM Coordinating Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 5-6, Baku will host the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its Twitter page, News.az reports.

"120 member states, including Azerbaijan, 18 observers and 10 international organizations have played an important role in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement," the publication says.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for another one year.

