Azerbaijani president orders increase in minimum monthly wages

  • Society
Azerbaijani president orders increase in minimum monthly wages

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order increasing the minimum monthly wage to AZN 345 from January 1, 2023, News.Az reports. 

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit - within 10 days - its proposals to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on increasing the minimum amount of labor pension to AZN 280, as well as the amounts of social benefits and pensions.


