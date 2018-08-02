Azerbaijan to launch another satellite in autumn

+ ↺ − 16 px

The launch of Azerbaijan's second geostationary satellite Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38 has been scheduled for September 2018, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Azercosmos OJSC Rashad Nabiyev told the breaking-news program The John Batchelor Show.

Nabiyev noted that Azerbaijan currently has two satellites in orbit - Azerspace-1, which provides telecommunications services for Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe, as well as AzerSky, which provides services around the world, including to such largest American companies as Google.

The Azercosmos CEO talked in the interview about the activities of the company led by him, the support provided by the company for the development of human resources in the space industry, global trends in this industry.

Nabiyev believes that the market of space services is changing rapidly, and startups are beginning to play an increasingly great role in this sector, according to Trend.

It was reported earlier that the launch Azerspace 2 /Intelsat 38 satellite will be carried out from the Kourou space center in French Guiana.

The satellite will be launched into geostationary orbit at 45 degrees east longitude. Its service zone will include countries of Europe, Central and South Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The satellite manufacturer is a subsidiary of the Canadian corporation MDA-Space Systems Loral (SSL), which is also a supplier of spacecraft control systems.

The first communications satellite Azerspace/Africasat 1a was launched into geostationary orbit at 46 degrees east longitude on Feb. 8, 2013. The satellite was launched from the Kourou space base by Arianespace.

News.Az

News.Az