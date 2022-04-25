Azerbaijan to launch labor relations and employment subsystem

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new “Labor relations and Employment” subsystem will be launched in Azerbaijan May 1 this year, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said.

He made this announcement at a conference on the topic “Role of entrepreneurship in economic development” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that labor contracts will be concluded in electronic form.

Minister Babayev also stressed that the number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan has increased by 400,000 - up to 1.7 million over the past three to four years, and average wage - by 2.5 times.

