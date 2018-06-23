Azerbaijan to mark Mehdi Huseynzade’s 100th birth anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark Mehdi Huseynzade’s 100th birth anniversary, APA reports.

December 2018 will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the heroic son of the Azerbaijani people, outstanding representative of the anti-fascist resistance movement during the World War II, Hero of the Soviet Union Mehdi Huseynzade, reads the order.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Culture were instructed to prepare and implement a plan of events in connection with Mehdi Huseynzade’s birth anniversary.

News.Az

News.Az