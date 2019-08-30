Azerbaijan to participate in events in Poland on the anniversary of outbreak of the World War II

Azerbaijan will take part in events in Poland dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev will leave for Poland to participate in events. Events marking the anniversary of the outbreak of World War II will be held in Poland on September 1.

