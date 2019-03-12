Azerbaijan to participate in NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019 will be held on March 18-29 at the NATO-Georgian Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC), Georgia Online reported.

More than 350 soldiers from 21 NATO member states (Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, France, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey, the UK and the US) and 4 NATO partner countries (Azerbaijan, Finland, Georgia and Sweden) will take part in the exercises.

The Georgian Ministry of Defense stated that the NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019 is the 2nd exercise as part of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP). The first joint exercise took place in 2016.

"The NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019 is the most important exercise for Georgia and the cornerstone for enhancing military-political cooperation between NATO and Georgia," the Ministry of Defense states, adding that "the exercises aim to increase the interaction of the Georgian Armed Forces with members of the alliance and partner countries, as well as strengthening the capabilities of command and control of the Georgian Armed Forces," said the statement.

The process of planning and conducting the NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019 will be lead by the General Staff of the Georgian Defense Forces together with JTEC. The Allied Command Transformation (ACT), the Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) and the JETC will act as the mentors of the Georgian side in the process of planning and execution.

News.Az

