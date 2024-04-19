Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to present national pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale

  • Culture
  • Share
Azerbaijan to present national pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan will present a national pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale with support from Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, News.Az reports. 

Since 2027, Azerbaijan has actively participated in the Venice Biennale, a renowned global art platforms.

The national pavilion will exhibit works by honored Azerbaijani artists Irina Eldarova, Rashad Alakbarov, and Vusala Agharaziyeva.

Titled “Foreigners Everywhere,” the 60th Venice Biennale will run from April 20 to November 24.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      