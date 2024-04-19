Azerbaijan to present national pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale

Azerbaijan to present national pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan will present a national pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale with support from Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, News.Az reports.

Since 2027, Azerbaijan has actively participated in the Venice Biennale, a renowned global art platforms.

The national pavilion will exhibit works by honored Azerbaijani artists Irina Eldarova, Rashad Alakbarov, and Vusala Agharaziyeva.

Titled “Foreigners Everywhere,” the 60th Venice Biennale will run from April 20 to November 24.

News.Az