Azerbaijan to produce 44.5 bcm of gas in 2020 - minister

Azerbaijan will increase gas production thanks to newly-discovered and existing fields.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said at the 24th International Caspian Oil and Gas conference that the first gas in Absheron field will be produced in 2020: “Gas in the deep layers at ACG will be produced in 20026”.



The minister noted that first gas within Shahdeniz 2 will be produced in 2020: “This will allow us producing 16 billion cubic meters of gas in addition. So, gas production across the country will reach 44.5 billion cubic meters in 2020”.



“Starting 2019, volume of gas transported to Turkey will make up 12.6 billion cubic meter. From 2020, additionally 10 bcm of gas will be transported to Europe”, the minister added.

News.Az

