Azerbaijan to raise wages of medical workers

Azerbaijan to raise wages of medical workers

The wages of doctors and medical workers at medical institutions subordinate to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health will be increased, the country’s minister of health told journalists in Baku on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Minister Teymur Musayev noted that a certain mechanism is being developed in this regard.

“After the mechanism is developed, the detailed information about the increase in wages will be published,” he added.


