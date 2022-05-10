Azerbaijan to raise wages of medical workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The wages of doctors and medical workers at medical institutions subordinate to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health will be increased, the country’s minister of health told journalists in Baku on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Minister Teymur Musayev noted that a certain mechanism is being developed in this regard.

“After the mechanism is developed, the detailed information about the increase in wages will be published,” he added.

News.Az