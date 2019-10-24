Azerbaijan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s energy potential has been considerably strengthened and its geographical position greatly contributes to this, Chairman of the Board of the Energy

Akhundov made the remarks at the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 24.

"The potential of wind energy in Azerbaijan is estimated at 3,000 megawatts," Akhundov said. The chairman also stressed that the potential of solar energy in Azerbaijan is estimated at 20,000 megawatts.

"Azerbaijan has assumed obligations on decarbonization,” Akhundov said. “We are one of the countries that joined the UN Environmental Treaty and signed the Paris climate agreement."

The chairman also stressed that Azerbaijan emits only about 0.11 percent of greenhouse gases emitted globally to the atmosphere. "The Azerbaijani government has committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030," Akhundov added.

The theme of the forum is "Energy Transition through Technological and Political Innovations".

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy sources and technologies, the use and regulation of renewable energy sources, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practice and ensuring regional security.

The senior government officials from 13 countries, namely, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, and Yemen are taking part in the forum.

The representatives of 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, as well as about 200 participants, including employees of foreign embassies in Azerbaijan, experts and media representatives are also participating in the forum.

News.Az

News.Az