Azerbaijan to reveal assessment of damage caused by Armenia to civilian objects

Assessment of damage to civilian objects of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenian aggression will be completed by December 10, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers, announced.

According to him, 11 working groups have been created to assess the damage to Aghdam, Terter, Beylagan, Goranboy, Barda, Aghjabedi regions, and Ganja city.

Mammadov noted that a corresponding information base will be created in the ASAN center by the specified date.

"The damage to residential buildings and auxiliary buildings is currently being assessed. Damage to apartment buildings, mosques, churches, industrial premises, public catering enterprises will also be clarified. The updated list will be presented to the head of state," the spokesman added.

News.Az