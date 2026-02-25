Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to ship 4,500 tonnes of diesel to Armenia

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan to ship 4,500 tonnes of diesel to Armenia
Photo: Turk Az

Azerbaijan plans to send another 4,500 tonnes of diesel fuel to Armenia as part of ongoing fuel supply arrangements between the two countries.

The diesel shipment is scheduled to depart on February 25 and will be transported by rail from Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delivery will take place within the framework of fuel product supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia, continuing a series of similar shipments.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      