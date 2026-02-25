Azerbaijan to ship 4,500 tonnes of diesel to Armenia

Azerbaijan to ship 4,500 tonnes of diesel to Armenia

Azerbaijan plans to send another 4,500 tonnes of diesel fuel to Armenia as part of ongoing fuel supply arrangements between the two countries.

The diesel shipment is scheduled to depart on February 25 and will be transported by rail from Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delivery will take place within the framework of fuel product supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia, continuing a series of similar shipments.

News.Az