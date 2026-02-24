Yandex metrika counter

Iranian president: Azerbaijan, Armenia peace to boost regional security

Iranian president: Azerbaijan, Armenia peace to boost regional security
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian met with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Press Service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, News.Az reports.

The agenda of the meeting included the development of Armenian-Iranian cooperation, including cooperation in the defense sector.

The parties reaffirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral relations and stressed the importance of stability in the South Caucasus.

According to Iranian media, President Massoud Pezeshkian expressed his satisfaction with the initialing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He characterized this process as a positive step towards strengthening security and developing regional cooperation.


