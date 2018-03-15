Azerbaijan to simplify the visa regime with Iran

Azerbaijan to simplify the visa regime with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citizens of Iran will be able to obtain an Azerbaijani visa in airports in the near future.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif while speaking at a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran in Baku on Thursday.

During the speech, the Iranian Minister stressed the importance of regional cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az