Azerbaijan to simplify visa procedures for foreigners arriving for 74th International Astronautical Congress

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on simplifying the visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in the country to attend the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) to be held in Baku, News.az reports.

Foreigners and stateless persons, arriving in Azerbaijan to attend the 74th International Astronautical Congress, can get visas at the international airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan from September 20 to October 7, 2023, according to the Order.

One of the following documents can be considered as a basis for visa issuance:

- a document confirming registration through the electronic registration system in accordance with the relevant regulations of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) which is the international organizer of the 74th International Astronautical Congress;

- an official letter of invitation of the public legal entity "Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos)" under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan in connection with the Congress.

The 74th edition of the International Astronautical Congress will be held in Baku, on 2-6 October 2023.

News.Az