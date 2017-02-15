Azerbaijan to start construction of new settlement in liberated village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of a new settlement for 150 houses will soon be launched in the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee of Affairs of IDPs and Refugees Ali Hasanov said on Wednesday, APA’s Karabakh bureau reported.



The deputy prime minister there will also be education, health, and culture facilities.



“People have begun returning to the liberated villages in Azerbaijan, while Armenians have began deserting Karabakh in masses,” he added.



On Jan. 24, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation.



The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

