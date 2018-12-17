Azerbaijan to step up policy to isolate Armenia until it ceases aggression

Azerbaijan will strengthen the policy to isolate Armenia until Yerevan ceases its aggression, Elshad Mirbashiroglu, political analyst, PhD in political science, associate professor, told Trend on Dec. 17.

“Speaking at a ceremony dedicated to the sports results of the year at the National Olympic Committee, the Azerbaijani president emphasized that Azerbaijan can prove on the international arena that it is right in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Mirbashiroglu said.

"As the president stressed, Azerbaijan’s position prevails even in those organizations where Armenia is a member while Azerbaijan is not a member,” he added. “The situation has further aggravated Armenia’s position, which has already driven itself into a dead end. In this aspect, Armenia’s fiasco within the CSTO should be particularly emphasized."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

