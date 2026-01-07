Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to supply oil to Armenia on January 8

Azerbaijan to supply oil to Armenia on January 8
A new shipment of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is scheduled for January 8, 2026, and will be transported via the Guzdek railway station and the Baku freight station, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The planned delivery includes 1,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON 95 gasoline.


