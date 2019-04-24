Azerbaijan to take part in international defense exhibition in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev will visit Turkey to participate in the IDEF 2019 14th International Defense Industry Fair, which will be held from April 30 to May 3, according to the ministry.

The Azerbaijani national pavilion will mainly exhibit export-oriented products produced by enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry. Discussions will also be held at the exhibition on the implementation of new joint projects and the development of relations in the military-technical sphere with foreign countries.

During the exhibition, Deputy Minister Musayev is scheduled to meet with representatives of the state and government of Turkey, heads of delegations of several countries participating in the exhibition, and representatives of some leading companies.

News.Az

