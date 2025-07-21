Azerbaijan to welcome foreign visitors to liberated territories starting July 23

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting July 23, 2025, foreign nationals will be allowed to visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Khankendi.

Visitors can travel individually by private vehicle or as part of organized groups, provided they secure the required permits. The announcement was made in a joint statement by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, this opportunity applies to foreign nationals visiting Azerbaijan for up to 90 days, as well as to those holding temporary or permanent residence permits in the country.

Foreign citizens wishing to travel to the mentioned territories by private car must obtain permission via the “Yolumuz Qarabağa” portal (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az). The portal includes dedicated fields for foreign nationals to enter their passport details and offers functionality in English and Russian for user convenience.

Travelers using private vehicles must review travel regulations and mine safety instructions available on the portal and ensure that all passengers are informed accordingly. To guarantee mine safety, visitors must strictly follow designated routes after passing through checkpoints, avoid straying from marked paths, remain cautious at road junctions, and comply with all safety regulations throughout their journey.

The “Yolumuz Qarabağa” portal also provides information about hotels and other accommodation facilities operating in the areas being visited.

In addition to private travel, foreign citizens may also visit the liberated territories through group tours organized by licensed tour operators registered in the Tourism Register.

Furthermore, foreign citizens with confirmed hotel reservations in the mentioned territories will be issued entry permits. These permits will be valid for a period of five days.

