Azerbaijan, TRACECA discuss new regional opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA Asset Assavbayev, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov briefed his interlocutor on the new realities in the region after the conflict, including opportunities in the field of transport.

Talking about the possibility of the normalization of the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a result of the elimination of the fact of occupation, the minister emphasized the importance of implementing the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, which stipulates the opening of transport and communication lines.

Minister Bayramov noted that the region has experienced long-term suffering and needs sustainable peace, and in this regard, joint economic and transport projects to be implemented by the countries of the region will make peace irreversible.

Secretary General Asset Assavbayev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the end of the conflict and its entry into the post-conflict phase. At this stage, TRACECA has ample opportunities to implement major projects through the expansion of transport lines. The Secretary-General gave information about the agreement on the development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor, the activities of the Permanent Secretariat, the results of last year's activities and new initiatives, as well as expanding the geography of activities, cooperation with the EU and other issues.

The sides agreed to take appropriate measures to support the activities of the International Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia - TRACECA at the regional and international levels.

News.Az