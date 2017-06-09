Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia's Special Forces continue joint exercises
09 Jun 2017
In accordance with the agreement reached by the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, the Special Forces joint exercises "Caucasian Eagle" are being continued.
The exercise, which involved also the Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces military personnel, will last until June 14.
News.Az