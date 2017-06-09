Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia's Special Forces continue joint exercises

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia's Special Forces continue joint exercises

In accordance with the agreement reached by the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, the Special Forces joint exercises "Caucasian Eagle" are being continued.

The exercise, which involved also the Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces military personnel, will last until June 14.

