Azerbaijan, Turkey apply for inclusion of balaban in UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

Azerbaijan and Turkey have applied for inclusion of the balaban (cylindrical-bore, double-reed wind instrument) in the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List, according to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry noted that Turkey has applied for the registration of four elements – one national and three multinational – as part of UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The national element suggested to UNESCO is the art of Islamic calligraphy, while multinational elements proposed for the list include: Tea culture as a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction; mey/balaban wind instrument craftsmanship and the art of performance in partnership with Azerbaijan and moderated by Turkey.

Meanwhile, the tradition of telling jokes by Seljuk satirist Nasreddin Hodja has been proposed in cooperation with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

