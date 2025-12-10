Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expansion of energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met his Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, to discuss the expansion of bilateral energy cooperation.

The meeting was held on Wednesday in Istanbul, on the sidelines of the 5th Meeting of the Working Group on Energy of the Organisation of Turkic States. Both sides welcomed the progress achieved in energy collaboration over the past year, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

They reviewed cooperation in hydrocarbons, renewable energy, and regional connectivity projects. Shahbazov said Azerbaijan exported 594 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Türkiye in the first ten months of the year.

The ministers underscored the growing importance of establishing electricity interconnectors between the two countries amid rising demand in Türkiye. They also discussed the implementation of the Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan)–Türkiye Energy Hub project, which will run directly from Nakhchivan through the Zangezur corridor.

The officials additionally assessed future cooperation opportunities within the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor and noted that ongoing projects would further strengthen energy ties within the OTS framework.

News.Az