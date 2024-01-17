Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss further expansion of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Celal Sami Tüfekçi, who is on a working visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Before the meeting, Turkish delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and honored their blessed memory.

Then, the Defense Ministry hosted the meeting with the Turkish delegation.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The sides honored memory of the servicemen of both armies martyred during the military operations, and prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of their souls.

The defense minister noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation is constantly developing in all fields, including the military. He emphasized that the strategic alliance between the two fraternal countries is based on friendship and brotherhood.

Minister Hasanov stressed that the friendly relations of the heads of two states plays an invaluable role in reaching a high level of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation.

C.S. Tüfekçi expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan. He expressed the importance of further expansion of cooperation based on mutual trust, confidence and support between the two countries.

The importance of joint projects in military provision was noted at the meeting attended by Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı, and the leadership of the defense industry companies of the fraternal country.

The meeting discussed further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in military, military-technical and other fields, including regional security issues.

News.Az