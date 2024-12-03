Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military co-op prospects, regional issues

Photo: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Turkish Armed Forces, Colonel General Yasar Kadıoglu, who is on an official visit to Baku.

Photo: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

Welcoming the guests, Minister Hasanov expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry. He emphasized that cooperation in the military field, as in other areas, continues to develop between the two fraternal countries, as well as highlighted the importance of the events held within the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting.The Turkish delegation was informed about the successful reforms carried out in the field of army development after the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War gained under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.Kadıoğlu, in his turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendly and fraternal relations. It was stressed that the ongoing joint exercises are important in terms of mutual exchange of experience.The meeting also discussed prospects for the development of military cooperation and regional security issues.Then the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Turkish delegation.During the meeting held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, the sides emphasized the necessity for such meetings to further expand military cooperation between the two countries.The importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises to further improve the professionalism of servicemen of fraternal countries was noted.During the meeting, a wide exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest was held.

News.Az