Azerbaijani defense minister visits Ankara for talks with Turkish, Georgian officials

  • Azerbaijan
Photo credit: Azernews

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is visiting Türkiye to participate in the 12th trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, Hasanov is scheduled to hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Ankara.


