Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for further expansion of military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with a delegation led by President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency Türkiye Haluk Görgün, who is on an official visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests Colonel General Z. Hasanov expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The minister expressed confidence that the joint production projects implemented between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will further increase the defense power of the armies of the two fraternal countries.

In turn, Mr. H. Görgün expressed gratitude to Colonel General Z. Hasanov for the hospitality and emphasized that sincere relations between the heads of state have a positive impact on the sphere of military cooperation as on other spheres.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current state of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and it was noted that these relations are based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust, confidence and support.

At the meeting attended by Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı and the leaders of the leading military industry companies of this country, the prospects for the development of military, military-technical cooperation between the two countries were discussed, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az