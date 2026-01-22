Azerbaijan, Türkiye expand education partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are moving to deepen cooperation in education, with new joint initiatives covering vocational training, school partnerships, and university collaboration.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met Turkish Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin in Ankara on January 21 to discuss expanding educational ties between the two countries. The talks focused on secondary and vocational education, teacher training, and curriculum exchange, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Amrullayev announced that Azerbaijan will establish new vocational education institutions under a presidential decree and that Türkiye will support the training of teaching staff and the adaptation of vocational curricula to Azerbaijan’s needs.

Another key topic was cooperation between schools being built in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region under the “Great Return” program and educational institutions in Türkiye. The ministers also discussed opening a school in Istanbul operating under the Azerbaijani education system. Land for the project has already been allocated by Turkish authorities, with the school expected to open in September.

Higher education collaboration was also on the agenda. A Memorandum of Cooperation between Garabagh University and Istanbul Technical University will enable engineering programs to launch in Khankendi from the next academic year, alongside academic exchange programs.

In addition, Azerbaijan aims to expand partnerships with leading Turkish universities, including Ankara University and Hacettepe University, strengthening academic and research cooperation between the two nations.

