Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in 10-ton cocaine case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish prosecutors on Thursday requested the arrest of 10 suspects in connection with a ship carrying 10 tons of cocaine seized by Spanish authorities near the Canary Islands earlier this month.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said statements had been completed for 12 suspects detained in coordinated operations across six provinces, after which they were referred to court, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Prosecutors sought the arrest of 10 individuals on charges of drug trafficking and establishing a criminal organization, while the remaining two were referred with a request for judicial control measures. Judicial proceedings are ongoing.

Spanish authorities seized the cocaine on Jan. 7 from the vessel UNITED S, which was sailing in international waters near the Canary Islands. Thirteen crew members were detained, including four Turkish nationals.

Following the seizure, Turkish authorities launched a parallel investigation. Seven suspects were initially detained on charges including establishing a criminal organization, drug trafficking, and laundering proceeds of crime. Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects believed to be abroad, with Interpol Red Notices being processed. Four crew members remain in custody in Spain, while five more suspects have been detained in Türkiye as the investigation continues.

News.Az