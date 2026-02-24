Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore new cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 24, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Committee and Head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Interparliamentary Relations Working Group, met with a Turkish delegation led by Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly (GNAT).

The delegation is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 10th meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian parliaments, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Ahliman Amiraslanov highlighted the rapidly developing bilateral relations across all domains. According to him, these relations are grounded in the existing friendship and brotherhood between both countries’ leaders and peoples.

Touching upon the development of bilateral interparliamentary relations, Amiraslanov emphasized that the frequent meetings between the parliamentary speakers of both countries, the meetings between the relevant parliamentary committees, as well as the activity of interparliamentary friendship groups, contribute significantly to boosting these ties.

Oktay stressed the rapid development of bilateral relations in all areas, including interparliamentary ties. He also described energy security projects as a key element of bilateral cooperation. Additionally, he mentioned the progress made in the economy and energy transformation, as well as the enhancing of cooperation in these areas.

